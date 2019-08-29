Rahul Gandhi Changes Stand on Kashmir. Pakistan Minister Asks him to be like Nehru. Must Read this

Pakistan’s decision to reportedly mention former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s name in a petition on Kashmir haD forced Rahul to speak against Pakistan. Rahul had said that Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other country to interfere in it. Leaders of Pakistan are not happy with Rahul’s new stand and Pakistani federal minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain took to Twitter today to tell Rahul Gandhi to stand tall like Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Biggest problem of your politics is Confusion, take a stance closer to reality, stand tall like your great great grandfather who is a symbol of Indian Secularism and liberal thinking , “ye daa?h daa?h uj?l? ye shab-gaz?da sahar vo intiz?r th? jis k? ye vo sahar to nah?ñ”.. ” he wrote on twitter.

Pakistan has been extensively using Congress leaders statement to drive home a ‘point’ that there are Indians who did not like the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. It is quite understandable why they didn’t like the change in the stand from Rahul.