Careem, Uber stop select cab services

UAE’s top cab services Uber and Careem has announced on today they are stopping select services in Dubai.

Uber has decided to stop ‘UberX’ operations and Carem has announced that ‘Careem Go service’ will be discontinued.

” UberX has been operating as a pilot in Dubai for the last two years, subject to RTA discretion and approval. As per the recent decision by the RTA to bring this pilot to an end, we will be ceasing the operation of UberX in Dubai”, the company made it clear in a statement.

Careem in a email stated that ” in collaboration with the RTA, the GO car type was launched as pilot project in 2017 and is now coming to an end. As of today, this option will no longer be available in Dubai”.