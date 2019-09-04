Accused of theft, boy stripped, beaten up in bus; Video

In a shocking incident a young boy was beaten up, forced to strip and then thrown off a bus after passengers suspected him of .stealing.

A video was shared on social media platform Twitter on Tuesday. In the video, the people in the bus are seen arguing with the teenager. The boy is shirtless, and is seen pleading, when a man forcefully removes his pants. He is then thrown off the bus. The video was recorded by a passenger in the bus.

Tagging his video post to the Delhi Police, the passenger wrote: “This video is of August 29, 2019, inside bus no. DL1PC1139, route 165 Anand Vihar. The boy was beaten by a mob and had his clothes forcibly removed on suspicion of theft. He was then thrown out of the bus while he was naked. Delhi Police must take action against these barbarians.