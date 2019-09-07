Netizens Find a Parallel Between ISRO’s Mission and MS Dhoni. Here is What It is

It was a sad moment for scientists at the Isro and all Indian when Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-2 lost contact with Isro’s ground control. It was a sad moment for the advancement of science too. But all is not lost, the orbiter is still operational and India is proud of its scientists.

Meanwhile, netizens have found a parallel between MS Dhoni’s run out in World Cup Semifinals and India losing communication with the lander just 2.1 km away from moon surface.

In a Facebook post that is going viral, it is mentioned that India lost two of its dreams, one 2.1 inches away(Dhoni’s run out) while the other 2.1 kilometers away. Here is the post.

During the semi-finals against Newzealand, India still had hoped as long as MSD was at the crease. But a direct hit from Guptill caught Dhoni short and India lost the match, ending its WC campaign in semis.