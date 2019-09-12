Liquor sales in Onam touches record high

Onam is the biggest festival in Kerala. The harvest festival is also one of the biggest season for market also. From films to FMCG and automobile all sectors aim at Onam season. Liquor sale is also not an exception

This year’s Onam was flooded in liquor. The liquor sales has touched a new record high.

Over 487 crore rupees Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) was sold through ConsumerFed and Kerala State Beverages Corporation outlets in just 8 days. One 10th September the day before Onam around 90 crore sales was recorded. Last year 457 crore rupees was the sales in eight days. An increase of 30 crore was registered this year.

Irinjalakuda outlet has sold around over 1 crore rupees liquor nad it retained its top position highest liquor selling outlet in the state. Last year 1.22 crore rupees liquor has been sold through this outlet.