Remains of man missing for 22 years have been found by Google

For over two decades William Moldt’s family and police were left unanswered questions about his sudden disappearance. But the mystery which has lasted 22 years has come to an end with the help of ‘Google Earth’.

William Moldt aged 40 was living in Palm Beach County, Florida. He went missing from November 7, 1997. On that day he called his girl friend had informed her that he is returning to home from a bar. But he never returned to his home.

Police had tried their level best to find out him. But all their searches ended in vein. But recently police got a caalm from a man who claimed that there is a car submerged in a pond. The man who is a designer was searching the locality in Google Earth and he found the submerged car in the pond.

The police recovered the car from the pond to found out remains of a man and it later after detailed examination proved to be William Moldt’s.