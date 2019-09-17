BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Names Two Players From Current Indian Team Who Would Never Fall Prey to Bookies. Find Out Who

Cricket is often referred to as a gentleman’s game but it has often been marred by incidents of match-fixing. Recently there have been allegations of match-fixing in Tamil Nadu Premier League and once again it has given rise to a debate on whether cricket is as clean as we think. BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) chief Ajit Singh feels that there are two players in current Indian cricket team on whom the bookies would not waste their time. The two players are Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

“If you ask me, today in cricket, a star has much more to lose than gain if he gets involved in this. Imagine a Virat Kohli or Dhoni getting into this. Things don’t just move by money, it is a reputation that matters. They can’t sacrifice their reputation. They are far bigger than all this,” said Ajit Singh(as quoted by Times of India)