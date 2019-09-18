School violence :Fourth grader stabbed by an eight year old in UP

Jalalabad: A minor discord led to a tragic incident in which a Class 4 student was stabbed by his schoolmate. The victim Amir 4 , was rushed to the hospital and his condition is still said to be critical. The hapless incident took place when the boys were returning home after the school in Jalalabad town under Thanabhawan police station.

The attacker is an eight-year-old third grader and fled the scene after the incident. Police are in search to nab the absconding kid. Jalalabad police outpost in-charge Pawan Saini said the victim’s condition is still critical.