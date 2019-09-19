Latest NewsNEWS

Hopes high for Mirabai Chanu to bag an Olympic medal for India

Sep 19, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
Former champion Mirabai Chanu will look to repeat her 2017 gold-medal winning feat and bag an Olympic medal when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the World Weightlifting Championship, starting on Wednesday in Pattaya.
Mirabai Chanu, who had won the gold in the 48 kg category at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships, remains India’s brightest medal prospect

