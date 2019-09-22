By-Poll:BJP recommends Kummanam Rajasekharan; ‘Will accept party decision says Kummanam

The BJP Thiruvananthapuram district committee has recommended the name of former state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan’s name as candidate for Vattiyoorkavu by-poll. The decision will be submitted before the BJP core committee meeting which is scheduled to held today. The core committee will be held at Ernakulam on today 3 pm.

Meanwhile Kummanam Rajasekharan informed that he will accept the party decision whatever it may be.

8 district committee members had asked to kummanam to contest in the by-poll in the district committee meeting which was held yesterday. In the Mandalam committee meeting which was held in last week 27 out of 28 members recommend the name of Kummanam.