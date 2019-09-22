Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘down to earth’ gesture leaves netizens impressed!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politician and statesman in the realm of social media. He has grabbed the hearts of netizen by his words and deeds. Now once again he has won the praise and applause of netizens for his kind and down to earth gesture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is in Houston to attend the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event. Modi has left netizens impressed with his gesture when he promptly picked up flowers from the ground which fell from the bouquet given to him during the welcome ceremony at the airport.

In a video, it can be seen that one of the woman officials handed over a flower bouquet to Modi. During this moment, some flowers fell on the red carpet. The Prime Minister immediately picked up the flowers and handed over to one of his security personnel.

This act has grabbed the praise of etizens. The presence of mind of Narendra Modi left the social media users impressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Indian community at the mega ‘Howdy Modi!’ event on September 22 at the NRG stadium. Around 50,000 people are expected to attend the event. US President Donald Trump will also be taking part in the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event.