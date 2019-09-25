Popular comedian Venu Madhav dead, South film industry shocked

The popular Telugu film comedian, Venu Madhav died today afternoon at 12:21 PM at a private hospital in Secunderabad. Yesterday, he was rushed to the hospital after his condition worsened and was put on a ventilator.

The 39-year-old actor was under treatment for a long time for liver cirrhosis , diabetes , high blood pressure, and kidney issues for which he was undergoing dialysis. Venu Madhav also acted in a couple of Tamil films. He was a popular host in Telugu channels and was last seen in the 2016 Telugu film Students Gang.