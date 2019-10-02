Plea seeking ban for Telegram filed in Kerala HC

A public litigation petition is being filed at the Kerala high court seeking a ban for the messaging application Telegram.

The plea raised by Athena Solomon, an LLM student at National Law School-University of Bengaluru, states the unregulated messaging platform developed in Russia promotes Child pornography and terrorism. The highly encrypted platform allows users to send images and clips without disclosing the sender. This feature allows potent criminals to share obscene clips and images virtually by being invisible, pleads Athena in the petition. The petitioner hails from Kozhikode, Kerala.

According to the Information Technology Act 2000, the service provider should remove or block the content on a digital platform upon instruction from concerned higher authority. Since Telegram has no nodal office in India it is not possible for the authorities to monitor and instruct Telegram on the shared content on its platform.”Telegram is a different world for its users with no government control”, stated the petition.