BJP names this young leader to replace jaitley

Spokesperson of BJP Sudhanshu Trivedi has been named by BJP to the Rajya Sabha seat of that former union minister Arun Jaitley has represented.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, the spokesperson of the party has been the face of BJP for last many years. This is for the first time that he is nominated to the upper house of Indian Parliament. He will contest from Uttar Pradesh where BJP has got a whopping majority in the state assembly.

BJP has also nominated Satish Dubey to the Rajya Sabha. Dubey the former Lok Sabha member from Bihar has been named to the Rajya Sabha seat that become vacant after the death of former union minister and eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

Satish Dubey has been elected to Lok Sabha from Valmiki Nagar in Bihar in 2014.