Know the fare and schedule of India’s first private train ‘Tejas’

‘Tejas Express’, the nation’s first private train has been flagged off on Friday.The semi-high speed train plying between Lucknow-New Delhi was flagged off by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The train is run by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The commercial running of the train will start from Saturday.

Schedule:

Tejas Express (Train No. 82501) will leave Lucknow at 6.10 am and will reach at New Delhi at 12.25 pm

The return train from New Delhi ( Train.No. 82502) will leave New Delhi station at 3.35 pm and will reach at Lucknow at 10.05 pm.

The train will run six days a week except Tuesday. The train will take 6 hours and 15 minutes to cover the distance and it makes it the fastest train on the route.

Fare:

The ticket fare from Lucknow to New Delhi is Rs.1125 for AC chair car and Rs.2310 for AC executive chair car.