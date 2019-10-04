TVS launches Apache RTR 200 4V with SmartXonnect technology in India

TVS Motor Company today launched the new Apache RTR 200 4V with Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect mobile application technology for an introductory price of Rs 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is available in black and white colour options.

Powering TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a 197.75 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20.5 PS (Carb) and 18.1 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle features dual channel ABS. It also gets a connected cluster, information control switch and gold finish racing chain.

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V’s Bluetooth-enabled TVS SmartXonnect technology is paired with the TVS Connect mobile app, which is available on Google Play and iOS App stores.

The TVS SmartXonnect technology offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS notification, lean angle mode, crash alert, race telemetry, tour mode and low fuel alert with assist.