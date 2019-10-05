Cute family makes Soha Ali Khan’s 41st birthday special

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday with daughter Inaaya and hubby Kunal Khemmu. The actress also shared clips and snaps of the celebration on Instagram with her fans. Their baby girl Inaaya Naumi Khemu looks the happiest as the mother-daughter duo cut the birthday cake.

She shared several clips and pictures on her Instagram stories. The family seemed to have a very small get-together for celebrations, the videos show Inaanya surrounded by her parents. Soha and Inaaya are seen wearing birthday hats as they blow the candle, she cuts the cake and even sings the birthday song for her mother. Another photo shows Inaaya feeding the cake to Soha Ali Khan.