Anushka Sharma looks ‘angelic’ in the white: See pics

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has never disappointed the fashion enthusiasts. She everytime makes experiments with her dresses and each everytime she succeeds in it also.

The pretty actress has repeated her magic in ‘Elle Awards’ also.

She has wore a white off-shoulder gown designed by Norwegian designer Christine Adnevic. The high-slit gown had given the actress a hot look.

The actress has shared her some photos on the social media handle also. After seeing the pictures of the actress, the fans and netizens has come with the opinion that the actress look like a Greek goddesses or angel in that attire.