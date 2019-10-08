Saturn beats Jupiter with the highest number of moon

Scientists had discovery 20 new moons orbiting Saturn. Now Saturn with a total of 82 moons is the planet with the highest number of satellites, surpassing Jupiters 79.

The newly discovered moons were about five kilometers in diameter, with seventeen of the moons orbiting the planet backward — in a direction opposite to that of Saturn’s rotation around its axis.”Studying the orbits of these moons can reveal their origins, as well as information about the conditions surrounding Saturn at the time of its formation,” said Scott S. Sheppard of Carnegie Institution for Science, who leads the discovering team.

The researchers mentioned that two of the newly discovered prograde moons may have once comprised a larger moon that was broken apart in the distant past.