‘What is the fitness secret of Saniya Iyyappan’: This video is the answer

Malayalam actress Saniya Iyyappan is a learned classical dancer. Saniya Iyyappan entered the film industry through a dance reality show.

The young actress has amazed the film audience by her dance number in the recently released Malayalam film ‘Pathinettam Padi’.

Saniya started her career in television as a contestant of a dance reality show,D 4 Dance-D2. She won the third prize at D2 – D 4 Dance, a dance reality show in Mazhavil Manorama.

Saniya made her acting debut with the film ‘Balyakalasakhi’ portraying the childhood of Isha Talwar. She also acted in the film ‘Apothecary’ as the daughter of Suresh Gopi. She played the childhood of Parvaty’s character Kanchanamala in Ennu Ninte Moideen directed by RS Vimal.

Saniya Iyyappan debuted as a heroine to the Malayalam film industry by portraying Chinnu in the film ‘Queen’. She then played crucial roles in ‘Pretham 2’ and ‘Lucifer’.Saniya is donning as the lead lady in the film ‘White Rose’ directed by arunraj . She gives life to Vijayalakshmi, a tenth standard student.