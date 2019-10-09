‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ started rolling

Shooting of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 started. The film which is a sequel of the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is directed by Anees Bazmee.

The hero of the film Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram to from the set of the film with the heroine Kiara Advani.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by malayalam filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Amish Patel and Vidya balan was a remake of Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ starring Mohanlal, Shobhana and Suresh Gopi.