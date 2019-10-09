CPI plans to teach Vedas to attract the new generation

In order to curb the growth of the BJP and to attract the new generation to the organization, the Communist Party of India is set to teach Vedas.

In the first phase, the program will be set up under the auspices of the Kannur based N.E. Balaram Memorial Trust. As part of the conclusion of the100th birth anniversary of N.E. Balaram, a three-day seminar starting from the 25th of this month has been named ‘Bharateeyam’. Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads and Epics will be subject of seminars taken by experts.As Balagokulam lead by the RSS did ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Krishna Jayanti, CPI (M) Kannur district committee conducted an alternate cultural rally.

Entrance will be for 150 people who register first. The registrants will be allowed to take part after detailed inspections. The party plans to conduct seminars all over the state/ CPI national secretary D. Raja will inaugurate the seminar.