World Youth Chess Championship: Praggnanandhaa wins gold medal

Oct 13, 2019, 12:06 pm IST
In chess 14-year-old Indian ‘grand master’ Praggnanandhaa has won the gold medal in World Youth Chess Championship in the Under-18 Open category.

The little grand master from Chennai has settled a draw in the final round against Germany’s Valentin Buckels. He was top in the point tally with nine points.

India has has won a total of seven medals.

