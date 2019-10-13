World Youth Chess Championship: Praggnanandhaa wins gold medal

In chess 14-year-old Indian ‘grand master’ Praggnanandhaa has won the gold medal in World Youth Chess Championship in the Under-18 Open category.

A big congratulations to Praggnanandhaa R. for winning the under-18 World Championship. Pragg scored 9.0/11, performed at an Elo of 2700+ and gained 19 Elo points to reach a live rating of 2586. Congratulations Pragg, you have made the entire nation proud! Photo: Amruta Mokal pic.twitter.com/9NNpjtmy8D — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) October 12, 2019

The little grand master from Chennai has settled a draw in the final round against Germany’s Valentin Buckels. He was top in the point tally with nine points.

He's just 14 and he has won the World Under 18 Championship!! Moments after his win, the ever humble, Praggnanandhaa is greeted by his loving mother and fans…#WorldYouthChessChampionship #ChampionsOfLife #chess pic.twitter.com/ydDFwFy5HS — World Youth Chess Championship (@WorldChess2019) October 12, 2019

India has has won a total of seven medals.