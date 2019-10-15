Virat Kohli is the best captain in the world,says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has termed Virat Kohli as the best captain in the world and miles above the rest after he led India to a phenomenal victory by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test against South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday. With the win, India sealed the three-match series 2-0 continuing their dominant streak in the ICC World Test Championship where they have bagged four wins in a row.

Kohli led from the front with a magnificent 254-run-knock as he combined with opener Mayank Agarwal (108) to power India to a huge total of 601 runs in their first innings before the bowlers took charge. Kohli rarely put a foot wrong in the game as he introduced the right bowling changes at the right times and saw his bowlers run through the South African batting line-up twice to wrap-up an easy win for the hosts.

It was an excellent effort from the Indian bowlers, who bundled out South Africa for 275 in the first innings before Kohli became the first captain to enforce a follow-on on the Proteas. In the second innings, South African batsmen surrendered once again against the brilliance of Indian bowling attack as Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets apiece to skittle out the visitors on 189.

Akhtar lavished praise on Kohli and said his fearless approach sets is what sets him apart. He also lauded the Indian captain for displaying his leadership qualities by declaring the innings on 601 despite being just 46 runs short of his maiden triple hundred in Tests.