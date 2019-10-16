Sabarimala Issue: CPI Leader Binoy Viswam Regrets this Mistake From the Left

The Left government in Kerala was widely criticized for the way they handled the issue of young women entry into Sabarimala. Majority of its leaders have been in denial mode about the mistakes made, but not CPI leader Binoy Viswam. He has admitted that the Left made a mistake in understanding the depth of the issue.

“Couldn’t convince people about implementing the Supreme Court verdict. People couldn’t understand the right stand taken by the party in the issues. Admitting that we made a mistake doesn’t mean our stand on Supreme court verdict was wrong,” he said.

He also added that the Left workers seek votes on the basis of politics and belief.