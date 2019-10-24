Madhuri Dixit Nene launches YouTube channel ; shares IIFA BTS videos

Madhuri Dixit Nene is the latest celebrity to launch her YouTube channel to be better connected with her fans. Bollywood’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl who is quite active in the digital world, went live on her Instagram handle on Thursday to launch the channel. The first video that Madhuri uploaded gives glimpses from the star-studded event, The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) which was held last month in Mumbai.

The small video starts with a stance that the ‘Aaja Nachle’ actor took while performing at the IIFA night. In the video, fans can watch the star sharing some moments of her dance rehearsals for the main event where she paid a tribute to her “favourite choreographer” Saroj Khan ji by grooving on the peppy tracks that were choreographed by the veteran dancer.