“Secret behind those lightning fast stumping and monstrous sixes revealed”: See the video of Dhoni

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is now not active in cricket. he has taken a break from hectic schedules and is spending quality time with his family.

Dhoni is known for his lightning-quick reactions behind the stumps for his side and for his top athleticism in fielding. And now the secret behind his athleticism is revelaed.

A video shared by the fans of Dhoni has become viral on the social media. The video reveals the hard workout of Dhoni at the age of 38.

“Secret behind those lightning fast stumping and monstrous sixes revealed! @msdhoni giving us workout motivation!”, the video was captioned.

Dhoni will be training with the Jharkhand U-23s in his hometown Ranchi to get back to full fitness. The former Indian skipper will join the training camp starting from October 31 for the national one-day tournament.