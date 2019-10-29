Shivsena not hungry for power, believes in politics of Dharma and truth: Sanjay Raut

Veteran Shivsena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said his party has always practiced Politics of ‘Dharma and Satya’ and would never be hungry for power. In an explicitly sharp jab to their Maharashtra allies, Raut said there is no “Dushyant in Maharashtra whose father is in jail”- a reference to BJP’s Haryana alley JJP chief Dushyant Chautala, whose father and Grand Father Ajay and Om Prakash Chautala are serving jail terms for Job fixing scam.

The Sena and BJP are locked in a stalemate after the demands of Sena are rejected by BJP over the sharing of the reigning term.BJP won in 105 while Shivsena was victorious in 56. In another development four independent MLA’s Melghat, Achalpur, Ramtek and Nevasa constituencies have met Thackeray and pledged there support.

“Uddhav Thackerayji has said we have other options too, but we don’t want to do the sin of accepting that alternative…the Shiv Sena has practiced politics of truth, the party is not hungry for power,” Raut said.