Delhi government to levy fine from Exec.Engineers salary if Garbage in their locality not removed

With the National capital gripped under severe air pollution with markers indicating ‘very poor’ Air Quality Index after Diwali, the administration is devising new schemes and methods to curb pollution. Earlier the Kejriwal govt had adopted distinctive methods to reduce traffic and air pollution by implementing an odd-even number system.

On October 25 a joint meeting under the moderation of Chief secretary Vijay Dev with various department heads was held to discuss innovative ways to bring pollution under control. In the meeting, the officials were instructed to identify 13 places with maximum pollution in 24 hours and complete action points on a priority basis within two weeks. He also asked the authorities to increase patrols to prevent illegal dumping. The decree also suggested levying a fine amount deductable from the Executive engineer’s pay if a failure to remove garbage is reported.

The Environmental Protection and Control Authority (EPCA) issued strict guidelines to stop rising pollution and reduce carbon footprint. The EPCA had also issued directions for the closure of road construction, building construction, coal-based industries, and power plants in areas including Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sonipat, etc.