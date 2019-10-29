Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan add a dash of glamour to Diwali

Bollywood couples Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are very keen in spending quality family time with their family.

The celebrity couples Kareena and Saif celebrated Diwali on Sunday. The couples had shared the pictures on their social media handles.

Kareena was also spotted at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party.

The couple was accompanied by Kareena’s sister and actor Karisma Kapoor. Karisma wore a brilliant red sari for the occasion.

Earlier on Saturday, Saif, along with wife Kareena, kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur, together celebrated Diwali. Sara took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the private get-together. “Deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnayein (Happy Diwali),” she wrote.