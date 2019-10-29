Pakistani Hindu student death: Male DNA found on body and clothes

In a shocking revelation in the mysterious death of Nimrita Chandani, the forensic team has collected the DNA sample of a male suspect from the Hindu medical student’s body and clothes.

As per a report by ‘Roznama Pakistan’, the DNA facility at Jamshoro provided details of the DNA report of the final year student of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University.

Larkana SSP Masood Bangash said that Nimrita’s DNA report has been received by the concerned police station and it will be produced before the court.