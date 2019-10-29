Teacher arrested for having sex with students in parked cars ; CCTV visuals out

A former teacher has admitted having sex with two teenagers in the back seat of her car at a park in Marlborough.The woman in her 30s, who cannot be named, started text messaging a boy aged under 16 in 2017, offering him rides to school and asking him about sport, a police summary of facts said.

They started texting every day and the boy spent most of his lunchtimes with the woman.They built up a relationship of trust, and eventually their relationship became “flirty”, the summary said.

One lunchtime, the woman invited the boy to come for a drive in her car, which had tinted windows.She took him to the Mt Vernon car park, and when the boy asked about his classes, she told him not to worry and said she would fix his attendance record.The woman became emotional, and got into the back seat with him. She flirted with him, sat on his lap and kissed him, before giving him oral sex, the summary said.She asked the boy if he’d had sex before, and he avoided the question, saying he had sport, she took him back into town and dropped him off near the school.She told him not to tell anyone, the summary said.