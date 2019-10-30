Married female school principal arrested for having sex with two schoolboys

An assistant school principal has avoided being sent to jail despite admitting having sex with two schoolboys. Lisa Rothwell, 34, was handed a 10 to 21 month suspended prison sentence after admitting sex with the students, aged 17 and 18, at a court hearing on Monday. Rothwell, who appeared on the verge of tears, was also sentenced to 24 months probation – to the fury of the mother of her 17 year-old victim, who called the punishment ‘a slap on the wrist.’

Rothwell targeted the youngsters while working at Stuart Cramer High School in North Carolina between April and July this year. She was initially arrested earlier this month on suspicion of having oral sex and sexual intercourse with the 17 year-old at least six times. Her admission that she had also taken advantage of another older student emerged during Monday’s court hearing. Although both boys are over the North Carolina age of consent – 16 – Rothwell’s position of trust over them makes any kind of sexual contact a crime.