Mobile phone shop owner fined for storing sex videos in his phone

A mobile phone shop owner was fined RM8,250 (INR 1,40,000) at the Magistrate’s Court in Kurlalumpur on Wednesday (Oct 30), for possessing more than 50 lewd videos in his phone.See Foo Hoong, 36, pleaded guilty when the charge was read in front of Magistrate Nur Farahain Razlan.

See was charged under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of a maximum of three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, See was found to have 55 obscene videos in an iPhone X at an Old Town White Coffee branch at Bandar Baru Sri Petaling on Oct 25, 2018.

According to the statement of facts, police and officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had gone to see See at the Old Town White Coffee branch to investigate him under an offence related to Section 233 of the MCMC Act 1998 for distributing prohibited content.