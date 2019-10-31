Not a hero confined to screen, Shahrukh suffers burns to save woman from fire

Super star Shahrukh khan had proved many times earlier in the sets his willingness to face dare situations effortlessly.His tussle with attitude man Nana Patekar which later turned to mutual respect is well known to industry insiders.This Diwali SRK proved he is selfless to save a life when it is danger.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan came to the rescue of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s long time manager Archana Sadanand, whose lehnga caught fire at Bachchan’s Diwali bash.According to a report in Mid-Day, Archana’s dress caught fire from a diya lit at the celebration. Shah Rukh, who was present there, quickly saved Archana.”Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire,”a witness said.

Archana was admitted to Nanawati hospital and is now in ICU.She suffered 15 percent burns and doctors are trying to stop any infections to her right leg and hand.The Diwali bash was also attended by Akshay Kumar,Twinkle Khanna, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli also turned up at Bachchan’s Diwali party.