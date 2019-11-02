Latest NewsCinema

Actress Vani Kapoor’s latest photoshoot goes viral : Watch Video

Nov 2, 2019, 11:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Sushant Rajput from the film Shuddh Desi Romance. Vani Kapoor often shares her hot and sexy photos and videos with her fans. Apart from this, she also shares many of her bold videos on her social media account. Recently, Vani Kapoor has shared a very bold video on her Instagram. In the video, Vani Kapoor is seen posing for photoshoot with her hot and bold style. Along with this, music is also heard in the background.

 

Bright lights & Music ????? ?

