‘Call theater owners and calculate’,Akshay Kumar irritated on questions of exaggerated BO collection

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday denied that the box office numbers of his latest release “Housefull 4” have been exaggerated. He snipped back at reporters saying “You can call theatre owners and calculate it” when coerced to comment on the exaggerated collection figures.

He said to use sense and the producers of Housefull 4 are FoxStar Studios based in Los Angels and exaggerating a mere 3 to 4 times doesn’t bring them any pride, as they make multi-million dollar films in the US. Akshay maintained that the film has done a business of about Rs 137 crore. Reacting to the “Housefull 4” controversy, some sections of industry experts have said the box office numbers should not be shared on public platforms. On this, he said, “If a corporate won’t put then anyone else will put it. It is like an open book, one can call theatres and you can calculate it. I don’t think so we shouldn’t put it, we should put it.”