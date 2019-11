Police has arrested two CPM members alleging having connection with Maoists group. Two CPM members named Alan Shohaib and Thaha were arrested by police from Pantheerukavu in Kozhikode. Both were members of CPM branch committee.

The police has imposed Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against them. The police has conducted raid on their homes on Friday Night. Police has recovered Maoist literature from their houses.