Kaun Banega Crorepati : Contestant failed to answer the question related to Rahul Gandhi

On Friday, in Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, megastar Amitabh Bachchan asked a question that along with the contestants, many people got dizzy. In a November episode, UP Police jawan Narendra Kumar was on the hot seat. Narendra went to his home after winning 3 lakh 20 thousand rupees. Amitabh Bachchan asked Narendra Kumar a question related to Rahul Gandhi. Narendra Kumar gave the wrong answer. However, for many this question related to Rahul Gandhi was shocking.

Bro. I feel so bad for you. I wish I was indeed a black belt in Aikido. You would have been a richer man today. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Tz1TSaRcX2 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 1, 2019

As the 11th question of the game, Amitabh asked which of these members in the 17th Lok Sabha are the black belt holders in Japanese martial arts? There were 4 options. Gautam Gambhir, Rahul Gandhi, Anurag Thakur and the Tejaswi Surya.

Hearing the question, Narendra Kumar was a bit shocked, but he took the risk and answered it with the Tejaswi Surya. His answer proved to be wrong. The correct answer was Rahul Gandhi. Let us tell you that in an event in 2017, Rahul Gandhi said in response to a question that he is a black belt in Aikido. The video of his reply was shared by Congress from his Twitter handle. Interestingly, BJP MP Tejashwi Surya tweeted this and said that “I am sorry that I am not a black belt or you become rich today”. This tweet of Tejashwi Surya is being liked a lot. This time he has been elected MP from South Bengaluru seat.