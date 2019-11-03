‘TikTok’ owner ByteDance launches smartphone: Know price, specifications and features

Chinese company ByteDance, who owns the video sharing application ‘TikTok’ launched its own smartphone. The smartphone is named ‘Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 aka Nut Pro 3’.

The new smartphone is priced 2899 Chinese Yuan ( Rs. 29,000) to CNY 3,599 (RS.36,000). Phone is equipped with dual sim. The screen size is 6.39 inch with full HD display.

The Nut Pro 3 smartphone runs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ chip set, and has four rear sensors, including a 48 MP camera and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is available in three variants.

1. Basic model; 8 GB + 128 GB storage – Price – 2899 Chinese Yuan ( Rs. 29,000)

2. 8 GB + 256 GB – Price 3199 Chinese Yuan ( Rs. 32,000)

3. 12 GB+256 GB- 3599 Chinese Yuan ( Rs. 36,000)