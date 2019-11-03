WhatsApp Snooping Row: Priyanka Gandhi’s phone hacked accuses Congress

Congress accused on Sunday that AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s mobile phones were also hacked.

Randeep Surjewala, the spokesperson of Congress said that Priyanka Gandhi ‘got a message’ from WhatsApp about possible breach on her phone. ” WhatsApp was supposedly sending messages to different people that their phones were hacked, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also got one such message on her phone”, said Surjewala.

Earlier social media platform WhatsApp accused that an Israeli firm has misused its platform to aid spying on around 1400 people across the globe. NSO, a Israeli cyber security company used WhatsApp servers to spread spyware Peagasus.

Among the 1400 users targeted across 20 nations were 121 Indian journalists, activists, lawyers and senior government officials. They were spied on for a two-week period in April before the general elections.