Indian actress Kavita Kaushik is a fitness freak. The actress who has portrayed the role of ‘Chandramukhi Chautala’ a cop in a TV series aired by SAB is hardcore ‘Yoga’ fan.

kavita depends upon yoga for fitness. The actress has shared her performing yoga on social media. The photos has become viral on social media.

Kavita Kaushik made her debut in mini screen with Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kutumb’. She had also participated in the dance reality show ‘Naach Balliye’.