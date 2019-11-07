Man arrested for having sex with pet dog

An animal abuser who had sex with his dog and shared clips of the bestiality on Facebook has been sentenced to counseling instead of jail. Nicholase Hill, 28, admitted animal cruelty on October 31, and has been told he will avoid jail time if he agrees to undergo a mental health evaluation and counseling. Hill, from Rockland in Maine, has also been ordered to pay a $250 fine, complete 60 hours community service – and stay away from dogs.

The pervert, who had sex with his pet multiple times, has been warned he will spend 14 days in jail if he breaches those conditions, the Bangor Daily News reported. Hill was caught after sending clips to a woman he knew over Facebook, and asking her if she ‘wanted to get involved’ with him and the animal for a threesome. She refused, and subsequently contacted Knox County Sheriff’s Office, who watched the videos and arrested Hill at the end of August. Hill had initially denied the animal cruelty charge, but changed his plea last week as part of a deal struck with prosecutors.