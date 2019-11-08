Rahul Gandhi on three years of note ban: “Demonetisation a terror attack”

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew parallels of 2016 demonetization to a ‘terror attack’ against the nation and said those responsible for the attack were ‘yet to be brought to justice.’

He alleged the demonetization devastated the Indian economy, wiping out the livelihood of crores of Indians working in small businesses.“It’s 3 yrs since the Demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed, Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice,” Rahul tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi, also hit out in a tweet at the Modi government for claiming that demonetization was a “slayer of all evils”, saying it proved to be a “disaster” that has all but destroyed the economy. Another frequent critique of central government West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee also lashed out against demonetization.“Today is the third anniversary of #DeMonetisationDisaster. Within minutes of the announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions. Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise,” the chief minister tweeted.