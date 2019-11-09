PM Modi in Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwar, Just flagged off first batch of pilgrims to Kartarpur

The Indian Sikhs were whirling with joy when, after a long gap of 70 years their spiritual wish to unite with Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara- the holiest site of the Sikhs was opened for pilgrims.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first batch of pilgrims from the Indian side of the corridor which will also mark the 550 th Prakashparv of Guru Nanak Devji. The corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak Gurudwara in Gurdaspur, Punjab to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Kartarpur Pakistan.

Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration of the corridor was attended by BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol, Union minister Hardeep Puri and Shiromani Akalidal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.