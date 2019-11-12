Presidents rule in Maharashtra, Home ministry gets governors letter recommending President’s rule

The Maharashtra political crisis took a new turn as the governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari recommended President’s rule in the state.

Reportedly Congress put forward the condition that it will back the NCP-Shivsena alliance only if Sharad Pawar is made to lead the government which was not acceptable to Sena.

The move is reportedly backed as all political party’s had conceded to the President’s rule as none of the invited parties could prove a majority of 148 seats in Maharashtra assembly. The decision came, more than 14 days after the poll results were announced in the state with the former NDA allies Shivsena and BJP locked in a stalemate over CM ship and a 50:50 reign term set forth by Shivsena.