Trump finds no time to bother on impeachment, terms the proceedings a ‘Sham’

President Trump, who was holding day-long talks with visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confronted the White house reporters query of his impeachment with the counter-question “Are you talking about the witch hunt? Is that what you mean? Is that what you’re talking about? I hear it’s a joke,” He said the impeachment is a sham and should not be allowed.

He continued that he was more concerned with productive talks with the Turkish President Erdogan and revealed he had not watched the impeachment hearing for even a minute.“I haven’t watched. I haven’t watched for one minute because I’ve been with the (Turkish) President, which is much more important, as far as I’m concerned,” Trump said, adding that he would want to find out who is the whistleblower. Trump blamed the whistleblower who had provided incorrect data on his phone call with President of Ukraine to persuade the latter to order an inquiry against Joe Biden who was one of the Board members of a Ukrainian Gas company.

Trump is facing Impeachment for using his Presidential powers to counter Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Bidden by tarnishing his political figure.