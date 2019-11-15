Delhi’s Odd-even scheme: Extension decision on November 18, says Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that his government will make a final call on extending the road rationing scheme on November 18. The Delhi AQI remailed in the severe category with a thick smog blanketing the city. The index stood at 466 which signs improvement from the highest marked at 600 just after Diwali celebrations.

In a press briefing, Kejriwal said, “We do not want people to undergo unnecessary inconvenience.” Moreover, he also added, “Air quality is predicted to improve over the next two-three days. A final call on extending the odd-even scheme will be taken on November 18”.