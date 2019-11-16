18 people killed in thunderstorm and lightning

At least 18 people had lost their lives and many others were injured in lightning and thunderstorm in Thar desert in pakistan.

The thunderstorm and heavy rainfall had destroyed dozens of homes and caused havoc in several villages on Friday night. The lightning strikes in 18 different places had the greatest impact.

The Thar desert which stretches around 22,000 square kilometers straddles the Indian border and is one of poorest area in Pakistan. Rescue teams and relief items has been dispatched to the area.

The Thar desert is dependent on monsoon rains. The weather agency in Pakistan has claimed that the climate change has caused the unusual rain in November.