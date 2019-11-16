7-year-old Divyanshi Singhal wins Google’s competition

A seven-year-old, Class-2 student Divyanshi Singhal who picturised her kind thought for nature has won the ‘Doodle for Google competition’.

The class-2 students from Gurugram imagined a tomorrow when trees could walk and nobody would be able to cut them Divyanshi Singhal doodled her hope to have ‘Walking Trees’ in the future.

“When I went to my grandmother’s home during summer vacation, I saw that the trees were being cut down. I felt bad and thought that if trees could walk, they could escape being cut. I roughly drew the painting first and later filled colours in it,” said Divyanshi.

The competition received submissions from over one lakh children between standard one to standard 10. Divyanshi will receive a scholarship of Rs.5 Lakh and the school in which she studies will get Rs.2 lakh technology award.

Every year since 2009, Google hosts a competition ‘Doodle 4 Google’ on Children’s Day. This year’s theme for the Google doodle competition is “When I grow up, I hope…” .